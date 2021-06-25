Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WABC opened at $58.95 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $51.31 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.37% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $52.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

In other news, Director Millan Catherine C. Mac sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $141,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

