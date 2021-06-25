ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,573 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Northwest Pipe worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NWPX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the first quarter valued at about $408,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,973,000 after acquiring an additional 131,681 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 18,513 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NWPX. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

In other news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,813 shares in the company, valued at $794,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard A. Roman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $96,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,304.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $381,673. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NWPX stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 5.20. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $22.48 and a fifty-two week high of $38.08.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

