Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) will post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Largo Resources’ earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Largo Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Largo Resources.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $39.80 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Largo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Largo Resources in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Largo Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.60 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th.

NYSE LGO opened at $16.00 on Friday. Largo Resources has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $18.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.71.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

