Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) to Issue $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.261 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

Artesian Resources has raised its dividend payment by 8.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $36.46 on Friday. Artesian Resources has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $42.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $341.99 million, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.09.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.05%.

In related news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $65,109.69. Also, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 2,095 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $84,910.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,521 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,236.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,212 shares of company stock valued at $289,313. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.