Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE:INSI opened at $20.81 on Friday. Insight Select Income Fund has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Insight Select Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Insight Select Income Fund worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

