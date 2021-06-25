AT&T (NYSE:T) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Redburn Partners

Equities research analysts at Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

T stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.19. AT&T has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $205.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

