Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Bunzl (LON:BNZL)

Bunzl (LON:BNZL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BNZL. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,650 ($34.62) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,971 ($38.82) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,406.25 ($31.44).

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at GBX 2,426 ($31.70) on Thursday. Bunzl has a 52-week low of GBX 2,118 ($27.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,331.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91.

In other Bunzl news, insider Richard Howes sold 19,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,456 ($32.09), for a total value of £476,046.48 ($621,957.77). Also, insider Frank van Zanten sold 9,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,384 ($31.15), for a total transaction of £226,956.80 ($296,520.51). In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,867 shares of company stock worth $72,531,988.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

