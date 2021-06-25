Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 718.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 33,767 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,046,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $444,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 292.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 14,368 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 6.2% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 38,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

EEFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.73.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,032,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $145.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 67.97 and a beta of 1.66. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.06 and a 1-year high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.78 million. On average, analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.