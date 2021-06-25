Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,244 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.19% of Gartner worth $29,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $973,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total value of $8,200,237.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,968,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $238.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.02, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.59. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.47 and a 1 year high of $240.87.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

