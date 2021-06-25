Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,962 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,760 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,835,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3,305.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,025,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,299,000 after acquiring an additional 995,199 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 21.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,487,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,273,000 after acquiring an additional 794,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,893,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,095,000 after acquiring an additional 780,782 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,641,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

TMHC stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 5.70. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $33.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.77.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $32,586,457.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,248.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 12,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $413,497.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,297,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,192,844 shares of company stock valued at $37,937,867. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

