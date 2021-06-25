NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 1,335 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 165.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.89.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $468.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a PE ratio of 109.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $411.70. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total transaction of $1,607,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,933 shares in the company, valued at $63,060,387.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,428 shares of company stock valued at $7,388,945. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.