Barclays PLC Raises Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 438,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,686 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Eversource Energy worth $37,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 819,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,930,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,618,000 after acquiring an additional 106,031 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,800,000 after acquiring an additional 91,796 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 92,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 33,403 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $79.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $96.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.83.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.