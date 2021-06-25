St. Modwen Properties’ (SMP) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 542 ($7.08) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of St. Modwen Properties to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Numis Securities restated a house stock rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. St. Modwen Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 530.25 ($6.93).

LON:SMP opened at GBX 556.07 ($7.27) on Thursday. St. Modwen Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 294.46 ($3.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 559 ($7.30). The company has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 508.74.

In related news, insider Robert Hudson sold 19,388 shares of St. Modwen Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 549 ($7.17), for a total value of £106,440.12 ($139,064.70).

St. Modwen Properties Company Profile

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through St. Modwen Logistics, St. Modwen Homes, and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The St. Modwen Logistics segment designs, builds, owns, and manages industrial and logistics assets.

