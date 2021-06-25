888 (LON:888) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

888 (LON:888)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of 888 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 366.88 ($4.79).

Shares of 888 opened at GBX 386.72 ($5.05) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. 888 has a 12 month low of GBX 162.27 ($2.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 456 ($5.96). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 402.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.41.

In related news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 26,000 shares of 888 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 385 ($5.03) per share, for a total transaction of £100,100 ($130,781.29).

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

