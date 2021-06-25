NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,154 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in ANSYS by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in ANSYS by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.
ANSS stock opened at $341.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.13 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $342.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
ANSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.33.
In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,718. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
