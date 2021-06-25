NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,154 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in ANSYS by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in ANSYS by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

ANSS stock opened at $341.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.13 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $342.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. As a group, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.33.

In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,718. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

