Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 17,317 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,317 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,555 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $71,904,000 after acquiring an additional 371,250 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,570 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $111.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.26. The stock has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.84 and a 52 week high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 8,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $961,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $394,868.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,996.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,988 shares of company stock valued at $21,602,094. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.79.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

