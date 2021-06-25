Wincanton (LON:WIN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Wincanton (LON:WIN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.66) target price on shares of Wincanton in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Wincanton in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of WIN opened at GBX 430 ($5.62) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £535.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32,880.00. Wincanton has a 1-year low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 460 ($6.01). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 434.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Wincanton’s previous dividend of $2.85. Wincanton’s dividend payout ratio is 0.09%.

In other Wincanton news, insider Stewart Oades sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 447 ($5.84), for a total value of £44,700 ($58,400.84).

About Wincanton

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

