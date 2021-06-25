Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities restated an under review rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,125 ($14.70).

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

Shares of LON:BYG opened at GBX 1,314 ($17.17) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of £2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,268.86. Big Yellow Group has a 12-month low of GBX 950.27 ($12.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,360 ($17.77).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.