HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) & Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Critical Contrast

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) and Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for HighPeak Energy and Petroteq Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPeak Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Petroteq Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

HighPeak Energy has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petroteq Energy has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Petroteq Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPeak Energy N/A -3.30% -2.82% Petroteq Energy N/A -12.90% -9.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Petroteq Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPeak Energy $24.62 million 39.34 -$101.46 million N/A N/A Petroteq Energy $290,000.00 189.01 -$12.38 million N/A N/A

Petroteq Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HighPeak Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.2% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 89.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HighPeak Energy beats Petroteq Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves. HighPeak Energy, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Petroteq Energy Company Profile

Petroteq Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and oil extraction operations in the United States. The company mines and extracts oil from tar sands. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 2,541.76 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 1,229.82 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 833.03 and 478.91 acres, respectively, held under the State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases. The company also operates rights under five leases covering lands consisting of approximately 5,960 acres situated in Uintah, Wayne, and Garfield Counties, Utah. In addition, it is developing a blockchain-powered supply chain management platform for the oil and gas industry. The company was formerly known as MCW Energy Group Limited and changed its name to Petroteq Energy Inc. in May 2017. Petroteq Energy Inc. is based in Sherman Oaks, California.

