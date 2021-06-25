Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 777.58 ($10.16). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 768.60 ($10.04), with a volume of 1,141,026 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Tate & Lyle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 778.33 ($10.17).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 786.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of £3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a GBX 22 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $8.80. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio is 0.55%.

About Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

