Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 979 ($12.79). Daily Mail and General Trust shares last traded at GBX 961 ($12.56), with a volume of 328,004 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DMGT. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Daily Mail and General Trust from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Daily Mail and General Trust from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,015 ($13.26) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 9.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 886.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Daily Mail and General Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.24%.

Daily Mail and General Trust Company Profile (LON:DMGT)

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

