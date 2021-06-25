604 Shares in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Acquired by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $117.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.47 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $125.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 93.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

