Duality Advisers LP Raises Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 112.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 178,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,365 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Vonage were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vonage by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Vonage by 89.5% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vonage by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,921,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,356,000 after buying an additional 284,050 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Vonage by 7.2% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,824,838.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VG opened at $14.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.69, a PEG ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.68. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $15.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

VG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Vonage in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

