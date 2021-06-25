RMR Wealth Builders Purchases New Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the third quarter valued at $5,666,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in The Allstate by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,234,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,584,000 after acquiring an additional 73,281 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Allstate by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 70,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at $17,875,107.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 242,111 shares of company stock worth $32,612,262. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.23.

NYSE ALL opened at $128.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $84.97 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.45. The firm has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.85.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

