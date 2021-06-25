RMR Wealth Builders Has $102,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1,333.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $15,951,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

D opened at $74.61 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

