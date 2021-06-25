RMR Wealth Builders Purchases 1,419 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 266.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,952 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

BUD stock opened at $75.45 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $47.80 and a one year high of $79.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

