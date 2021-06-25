RMR Wealth Builders Makes New $140,000 Investment in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

TAN stock opened at $84.94 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $125.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.59.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

