Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 265 iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CRBN opened at $166.06 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 52-week low of $117.96 and a 52-week high of $166.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.94.

