Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.30 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.10 million.

Cactus stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. Cactus has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $44.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 76.98 and a beta of 2.41.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cactus will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Cactus from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays raised Cactus from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.67.

In related news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,593 shares in the company, valued at $692,612.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,717,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,137,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

