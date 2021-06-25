iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Stake Boosted by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWC. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,160.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 33,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the period.

Shares of IWC opened at $155.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.92. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $83.29 and a one year high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

