Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $417,000 Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 97.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,124 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 995,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,513,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 393,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after acquiring an additional 26,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 32,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $74.66 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $76.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.71.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

