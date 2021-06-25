Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $476,000 Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,145 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,345.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $89.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.17.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BTI. Jefferies Financial Group raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.