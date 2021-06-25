Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 36,752 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 60.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 36,752 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,474,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $189,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478,112 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 89,897 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,012 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

VOD has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.84. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.5491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 5.8%. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is currently 113.83%.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

