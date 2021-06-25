Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Holdings Raised by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,819 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2,228.8% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 51.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE F opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.35. The company has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.16. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.01.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

