Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 1,844 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.6% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRI stock opened at $139.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $149.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of -74.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.95.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.24. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DRI. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.58.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $176,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

