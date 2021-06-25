RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) VP Sells $43,460.20 in Stock

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $43,460.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,962.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of RPT opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,313.69, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.83. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. RPT Realty had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 361.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 39,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RPT Realty by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,857,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,518,000 after buying an additional 632,858 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in RPT Realty by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in RPT Realty by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in RPT Realty by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 134,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 69,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RPT. TheStreet raised shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

