RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) VP Sells $43,460.20 in Stock

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $43,460.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,962.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of RPT opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,313.69, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.83. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $14.00.
RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. RPT Realty had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 361.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 39,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RPT Realty by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,857,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,518,000 after buying an additional 632,858 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in RPT Realty by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in RPT Realty by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in RPT Realty by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 134,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 69,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on RPT. TheStreet raised shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.
About RPT Realty
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.
