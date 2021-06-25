Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Director Sells $53,350.00 in Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $53,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,004.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $113.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.82. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $115.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $889,744,000 after purchasing an additional 197,306 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,797 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,349,000 after acquiring an additional 614,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,020,000 after acquiring an additional 63,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,153,679 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,290,000 after acquiring an additional 104,675 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

