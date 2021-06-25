Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 75.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 62,550 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRMN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $192,181,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,643,000 after purchasing an additional 465,589 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Garmin by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,676,000 after buying an additional 375,379 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Garmin by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 816,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,692,000 after buying an additional 272,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $21,755,000. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Garmin news, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $853,676.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $143.04 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $91.84 and a 12-month high of $145.20. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.84.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 52.14%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRMN. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

