Amalgamated Bank Sells 420 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in ResMed by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ResMed by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.47, for a total transaction of $496,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,839,169.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.15, for a total transaction of $291,675.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,361,018.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,138 shares of company stock worth $5,613,775 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.57.

NYSE RMD opened at $245.97 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $247.42. The firm has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.35.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

