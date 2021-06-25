AXA (EPA:CS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of AXA SA (EPA:CS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €21.93 ($25.79). AXA shares last traded at €21.68 ($25.51), with a volume of 4,718,336 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.30 ($27.41) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.11 ($28.36).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

