Mondi (LON:MNDI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,912.50 ($24.99). Mondi shares last traded at GBX 1,877 ($24.52), with a volume of 569,393 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,225 ($29.07) price target on shares of Mondi in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Mondi in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Mondi in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Mondi in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,790 ($23.39) price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Mondi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,009.17 ($26.25).

The firm has a market cap of £9.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,729.32.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

