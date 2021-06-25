FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $41 million-46 million.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.31.
Shares of FTC Solar stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. FTC Solar has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $15.46.
About FTC Solar
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.
