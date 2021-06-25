FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $41 million-46 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.31.

Shares of FTC Solar stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. FTC Solar has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that FTC Solar will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

