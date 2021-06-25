Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.700-2.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.87 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Seagate Technology to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Shares of STX opened at $86.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,322 shares of company stock valued at $19,926,666. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

