Edge Capital Group LLC Makes New $280,000 Investment in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Unum Group by 1,336.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 110.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

NYSE:UNM opened at $28.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.74. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.87%. Analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.