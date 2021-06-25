Trexquant Investment LP Invests $3.04 Million in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.05% of Nordstrom as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 87.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Nordstrom by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 99,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 53.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JWN opened at $36.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.43.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JWN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

In other news, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $305,894.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,614 in the last three months. 5.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

