Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ) Insider Acquires A$37,000.00 in Stock

Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ) insider Marcelo Bastos bought 10,000 shares of Aurizon stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.70 ($2.64) per share, with a total value of A$37,000.00 ($26,428.57).

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.60.

About Aurizon

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a rail freight operator in Australia. It operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. The company transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

