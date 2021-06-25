StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Director Michael Stolper Buys 800 Shares of Stock

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Director Michael Stolper bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $17,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at $79,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of StoneCastle Financial stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.11. The firm has a market cap of $144.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.68. StoneCastle Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $22.38.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in StoneCastle Financial by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in StoneCastle Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in StoneCastle Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in StoneCastle Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $811,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in StoneCastle Financial by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

