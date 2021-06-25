Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LGGNY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

OTCMKTS:LGGNY opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.65. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $20.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $1.9764 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is currently 129.10%.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

