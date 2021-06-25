Analysts Set ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target at $40.09

Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.09.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $3.75 price target on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $380,869.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,245,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,031 shares of company stock worth $2,500,033. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ON opened at $37.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.63. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $44.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

