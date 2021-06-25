Kathleen Mason Sells 250 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Stock

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Director Kathleen Mason sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $14,032.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,642 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Kathleen Mason also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 27th, Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of Genesco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $27,140.00.
- On Wednesday, April 28th, Kathleen Mason sold 250 shares of Genesco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $13,000.00.
Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $62.81 on Friday. Genesco Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $63.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 2.24.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Genesco in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Genesco by 2,840.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Genesco by 860.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Genesco in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on GCO. TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st.
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
Read More: What is a SEC Filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.