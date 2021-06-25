Kathleen Mason Sells 250 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Stock

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Director Kathleen Mason sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $14,032.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,642 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kathleen Mason also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of Genesco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $27,140.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Kathleen Mason sold 250 shares of Genesco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $13,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $62.81 on Friday. Genesco Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $63.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 2.24.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.32. Genesco had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.65) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Genesco in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Genesco by 2,840.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Genesco by 860.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Genesco in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GCO. TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

